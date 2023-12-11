Senior Connect
New warden appointed at Pender County prison

Edward Basden
Edward Basden(N.C. Department of Adult Correction)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Edward Basden, former warden of the prison in New Hanover County, has been appointed to serve as warden of the prison in Pender County.

Basden was appointed to the position at the Pender Correctional Institution by Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee, per an announcement from the Department of Adult Correction.

“Warden Basden is a 30-year corrections professional with an outstanding record of leadership,” Ishee said. “Having successfully managed New Hanover Correctional, one of our designated re-entry facilities, he has proven that he can balance our agency’s dual missions — preparing offenders for their eventual release into the community while maintaining a safe and secure facility. I have no doubt he will continue to be an exceptional warden.”

He is responsible for operations at the prison, which has space to hold up to about 750 people. He also has an Advanced Criminal Justice Certification from the NC Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.

“Basden’s new post is a professional return home. He began his career as a correctional officer at Pender Correctional in 1993, advancing through the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and captain until earning a promotion to associate warden of custody at New Hanover Correctional in 2017, becoming warden in 2021,” the announcement states. “He has been a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team (PERT), where he was a squad leader and hostage negotiator. He has completed specialized training in PREA compliance, facility intelligence and interview/interrogation techniques.”

