New Hanover County commissioners vote to re-elect chair and vice chair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met for its last regular meeting of the year on Monday, Dec. 11.

Commissioners voted unanimously to re-elect Bill Rivenbark and LeAnn Pierce to their positions as chair and vice chair, respectively. They are set to serve in the roles until Dec. 16, 2024.

“I’m humbled to be selected by my peer Commissioners to continue serving as Chair,” Rivenbark said. “Over the last year, this Board has worked together and accomplished so much, including support for workforce housing, the approval of our finance model for Project Grace and a newly adopted five-year strategic plan that will guide our county moving forward. I’m excited to continue this work with my fellow Commissioners and about what we can achieve collectively in 2024.”

Rivenbark was elected to a four-year term from Dec. 2020 to Dec. 2024, and Pierce was elected to a term from Dec. 2022 to Dec. 2026.

