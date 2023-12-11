Man found guilty in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in Pender County found Michael Miller Jr. guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend.

The jury found Miller guilty on Monday, Dec. 11, after deliberations began on Thursday afternoon after closing arguments.

Miller was charged Nov. 2020 in connection to the deaths of his cousin Destiny Denise Greene, who was seven months pregnant at the time, and her 26-year-old boyfriend William Lenwood Coley III.

