Man found guilty in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in Pender County found Michael Miller Jr. guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend.

The jury found Miller guilty on Monday, Dec. 11, after deliberations began on Thursday afternoon after closing arguments.

Miller was charged Nov. 2020 in connection to the deaths of his cousin Destiny Denise Greene, who was seven months pregnant at the time, and her 26-year-old boyfriend William Lenwood Coley III.

Jury deliberations continue in Pender County triple murder trial

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

