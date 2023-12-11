Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local vocal ensemble preparing to host holiday concerts

Wilmington Voices, a professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has two upcoming performances scheduled for the month of December.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has two upcoming performances scheduled for the month of December, one of which will be free.

Angela Burns and Michelle Woodbury sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances.

“We have been preparing since September for these concerts, and we’re excited. You know, you prepare so long and then when the time comes, such as this week, it’s like you’re shocked because you think ‘Oh my gosh, they’re going to happen this week.’ So we’re excited to present them on Friday and Sunday,” Burns said.

The first concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Frank H. Kenan Chapel at Landfall. Tickets are available at the New Hanover County Library Northeast Branch, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road.

The chapel is located at 510 Arboretum Drive in Wilmington.

“A little bit of Christmas music, some sacred, some secular. Some in foreign languages and some in English,” Burns said concerning the type of music to be performed.

The second concert, which will be free to the public, is set to be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 125 S 3rd St.

No tickets are required for the second concert.

For more information, please visit the Wilmington Voices website. The full interview can be viewed at the top of this web story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
James Riley Spivey is charged with first degree murder. (2023)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Supply shooting
Hoggard Vikings Football.
Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Stephens family home decorated for the holidays (2023)
Lehigh road creates ‘Winter Wonderland’ of lights to make holiday memories

Latest News

Wilmington Voices, a professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has two upcoming performances...
Local vocal ensemble preparing to host holiday concerts
The Wallflowers are set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on April 19, 2024
Rock band The Wallflowers to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
The holidays can be a difficult time for many, which is why two organizations hosted a “Share...
Local organizations helping others during the holidays by handing out free supplies
The Gamma Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. held its 117th Founders’...
Seven leaders honored at Gamma Kappa Lambda’s 117th Founders’ Day observance