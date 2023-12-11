Local vocal ensemble preparing to host holiday concerts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Voices, a professional vocal ensemble in Wilmington, has two upcoming performances scheduled for the month of December, one of which will be free.

Angela Burns and Michelle Woodbury sat down with WECT to discuss their group and these upcoming performances.

“We have been preparing since September for these concerts, and we’re excited. You know, you prepare so long and then when the time comes, such as this week, it’s like you’re shocked because you think ‘Oh my gosh, they’re going to happen this week.’ So we’re excited to present them on Friday and Sunday,” Burns said.

The first concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Frank H. Kenan Chapel at Landfall. Tickets are available at the New Hanover County Library Northeast Branch, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road.

The chapel is located at 510 Arboretum Drive in Wilmington.

“A little bit of Christmas music, some sacred, some secular. Some in foreign languages and some in English,” Burns said concerning the type of music to be performed.

The second concert, which will be free to the public, is set to be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at First Presbyterian Church. The church is located at 125 S 3rd St.

No tickets are required for the second concert.

For more information, please visit the Wilmington Voices website. The full interview can be viewed at the top of this web story.

