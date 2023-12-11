Senior Connect
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail to develop plan for trail in Holly Shelter Game Land

The Holly Shelter Game Land (Source: NC Wildlife Resource Commission)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A plan to extend the Mountains-to-Sea Trail to over four miles in Holly Shelter Game Land is being developed by the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

“This MST extension will seek to connect existing sections of the MST in Holly Shelter Game Land (that utilize Holly Shelter Game Land unpaved roads) to the US 17/NC 210 intersection. Unlike the current MST in Holly Shelter, the new section of trail will be separated from the Game Land’s road network, access the Game Land’s newly acquired tracts, and have a designated trailhead parking facility,” the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail wrote in a press release.

The project aims to increase hiker safety, access to Holly Shelter and its natural resources, and to provide new recreational opportunities for the community.

To complete a project survey, visit here. For more information on the project, visit here.

