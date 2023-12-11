First Alert Forecast: drier, chillier this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Between Sunday and Sunday night, a showery, blustery cold front officially delivered 1.7 inches of rain and a 48 mph wind gust to Wilmington. In the wake of the front, expect dry skies as a high pressure system settles into the Cape Fear Region for the week ahead. Temperatures will be chilly much of the time, too, including highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday and, in between, a Monday night with readings hitting near freezing.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

