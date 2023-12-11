Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - Emergency crews responded to multiple boats that were reportedly in distress Monday morning in the Topsail Inlet area.
According to the Topsail Beach Fire Department, two boats had mechanical issues, another capsized and the fourth grounded.
No injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard also responded to the scene.
