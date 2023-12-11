Coroner: 14 and 16-year-old killed in Florence crash with stolen pickup truck

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two teenagers were killed in a serious crash over the weekend in Florence, according to the coroner’s office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the two people killed as 14-year-old Tylik Charles and 16-year-old Ameria Grant, both from Florence.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. Saturday to the crash on Kershaw Street near Gaillard Street.

When police arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado on its roof with one of the teenagers still inside and another removed by bystanders.

Firefighters worked to get the teen who was trapped out of the pickup truck, but it was ultimately determined that both people inside the truck were dead.

Investigators determined the pickup truck was speeding, ran a stop sign and collided with a Ford Flex SUV, which caused the truck to lose control and crash into a nearby power pole. After the crash, police also discovered that the pick-up truck had been stolen from Florence County.

Curtis Wesley, 73, said he was frustrated to learn about the deadly crash that took place in his neighborhood.

“Kershaw Street is not a street where you can flip a car because you’re not supposed to go that fast,” Wesley said.

He questioned how many times something like this has to happen in order for changes to be made.

“A week from now everybody will forget and two or three months from now it’ll happen again and it’s the same thing over and over and over again and we’re losing our young people for nothing,” Wesley said.

Meanwhile, Isaac Wilson, who knows Charles’ and Grant’s families said his heart goes out to those who are now grieving the loss of two loved ones.

“Parents have lost their children, and so we need to rally around those families. We need to come together as a community and be there for our children. Parents, hug your children tighter tonight, hug your children tighter each day,” Wilson said.

Wesley said he hopes the community will find a way to prevent deadly crashes like this from happening again along their street.

“You gotta quit looking at who you are, what color you area. The law is made for everybody, it’s not made for black people, white people; you can’t go out here and start doing stupid things and expect to make it. I hope these kids will wake up,” Wesley said.

The people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The crash is still under investigation.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.