911 call gives new insight into shooting that killed two at hotel parking lot on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 911 calls have been released for a fatal shooting in a hotel parking lot that happened at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Two people, 21-year-old Taemon Kirby and 22-year-old Niyja Spain, were killed in the shooting.

The Wilmington Police Department said the day after the shooting that two men were meeting two others for a “transaction,” and that someone shot a gun from the backseat into the front of the car and hit the front passenger. Then, police said that two men quickly left the car and that one of them fired their gun in the direction of the initial shots and hit one of the rear passengers multiple times. A person was taken into custody Thursday night and later released, according to police.

One caller says he shot a man after the man shot the caller’s friend.

“I’m at the Sleep Inn. I need the police now. I had to shoot somebody. He tried to rob my buddy for his gun,” the caller said.

He describes himself to the dispatcher, and he describes the pistol in his pocket to the dispatcher when they ask him for it.

“The gunshots rang out because he was behind me because we were [the call cuts out for a moment] selling his gun to his friend. And the dude that he had with him tried to rob him. I heard a gunshot go off and I heard him shoot him and he shot me, and so I shot the guy who I seen was holding the gun. And he’s sitting there dead in my backseat,” the caller said.

The dispatcher asks for a description of the person who was shot, and the caller says he doesn’t know him. The caller tells the dispatcher that the victim is in his car and the dispatcher says to not disturb anything on the scene. The caller says he hasn’t, and that his gun is sitting on the bench.

The caller sounds scared when the officers arrive; the dispatcher says to make sure the police can see his hands.

“Oh my god, I can’t believe this ******* happened. He shot my friend,” he said.

After that, he says he’s waving the police down and that he is with law enforcement.

