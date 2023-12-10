Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant

Woman hit by bullet inside Goldsboro restaurant
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a bullet inside a restaurant.

On December 9th at about 6:45 p.m., police were called to Longhorn Steakhouse at 609 N Berkeley Blvd for a reported shots fired incident. When they arrived, they were told that a man dropped a gun as he was leaving the bar.

The gun hit the floor and fired one round, hitting a female sitting at a nearby table.

According to officials, the man picked up the gun and ran in an unknown direction and police were unable to locate him.

The man is described as a short black male wearing all black. Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
James Riley Spivey is charged with first degree murder. (2023)
Man charged with first degree murder in Supply shooting
Hoggard Vikings Football.
Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Stephens family home decorated for the holidays (2023)
Lehigh road creates Winter Wonderland of lights to make holiday memories

Latest News

Power outages affecting customers in New Hanover, Pender and Columbus counties
Lexus Richardson
Wilmington police looking for runaway teenager
Maximum sustained winds were near 110 mph, while tracking 1.5 miles and having a width of 250...
NWS Raleigh rates Garner tornado an EF-1
NC highway patrol sergeant gives tips for save driving during heavy storms
N.C. Highway Patrol Sergeant provides tips for safe driving during storms
Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates after scoring in the first half Sunday (Dec. 10)...
Carolina Panthers lose to Saints, continue worst season in NFL