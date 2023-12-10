Senior Connect
Seven leaders honored at The Gamma Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. 117th Founders’ Day Observance

The organization honors several community leaders and activists who engage in transforming the community every year at their founders’ day observance
Port City Alpha Choir
Port City Alpha Choir(WECT STAFF)
By Anaiya Cromartie
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Gamma Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated held their 117th celebration at Chestnut Street Presbyterian Church at 4:06 p.m.

The organization has been celebrating since Monday, December 4th which is the founding day. Every year it’s tradition to recognize the date with a mixture of a church service and an awarding ceremony.

Saturday’s service included prayer, songs from the Port City Alpha Choir, and a speaker.

This year’s speaker was Minister Justin Wade, who is also a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha. He is a recent graduate of Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Wade gave a powerful message on the College of Friendship.

In honor of brother James Fullwood, who was an architect of the Omicron Theta Chapter, awards were presented to seven recipients who are dedicated to transforming the community. The chapter historian says who they were looking to recognize this year.

“This year we are giving awards to members of our black Greek sorority and fraternity organizations. So members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho”, says Manuel Lloyd.

The seven recipients are as follow:

Geralyn Love from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Sandra McClammy from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Alicia Montgomery from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Candy Robbins from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Zedrick Applin from Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated

Reverend Jermain Armour from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated

LeRon Montgomery from Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated

The last year recipients that were recognized were all women and next year will be youth and young professionals.

On Sunday the Gamma Kappa Lambda chapter will recognize one of its members who have been in the organization for over 72 years.

