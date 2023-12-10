N.C. Highway Patrol Sergeant provides tips for safe driving during storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When heavy storms roll in, there are a few tips to follow when choosing to venture out to the road.

Sergeant David Gould from North Carolina State highway patrol recommends avoiding all distractions when driving in dangerous weather conditions.

“Stay off things that are distracting in the vehicle, you want to keep both hands on the wheel, focus on the roadway and reduce your distractions like cell phones, conversations in the vehicle. And even other things like putting on your makeup,” said Gould.

Heavy rains can cause slick roadways. Gould says highway patrol sees an increase of accidents during severe weather days. He also recommends avoiding areas with puddles of water and speeding to prevent hydroplaning.

However, if you are caught in a hydroplane there are a few tips Gould recommends.

“You want to take your foot off everything. Don’t have your foot on the gas pedal the brake pedal, and you’re going to steer into the skid which means the back in your car is going to the right. You want to steer to the right to gain control of the vehicle.”

Gould says even going the speed limit can be an issue during strong winds and rains. He says the speed limit is designed for optimal conditions and not for severe weather.

“Reduce your speed, look ahead for ponding and roadway areas that may see that puddling also, don’t use your cruise control in rain. That will cause your tires to lose traction to spin faster, which will automatically cause your car to lose control hydroplaning by itself.”

He says if caught in an accident while going the speed limit in heavy rain, a person could still be charged.

“Slow down, take a little bit more time to get where you’re going. Also, you want to give a little bit further distance between you and a car in front of you to give you that little bit more reaction time,” said Gould.

Along with following safe driving tips, meteorologist from the WECT weather team recommend securing Christmas decorations during high winds.

On Sunday night winds surrounding the Wilmington area are expected to reach close 35 mph. Any items left outside need to be secured our brought indoors.

