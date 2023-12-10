Local Organizations hands out free supplies

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays can be a difficult time for many. That is why two organizations hosted a Share the Warmth event to give back to those in need.

On Saturday at Mount Calvary A.M.E Church people had the chance to participate in a supply drive. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated handed out holiday necessities to members of the community.

Items ranged from diapers and baby food, to hygiene care and other necessities. President of the Wilmington chapter Acquinetta Beatty, says during this time of year many people need extra support.

“Just glad to be here and sharing with everybody because giving back to the community is what we do. It’s all about service and the Wilmington chapter we service Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties.” said Beatty.

People who stopped by did not have to get out of their vehicles. Tables lined up with bags of supplies were placed directly into cars. Everything given out was free.

“It is extra important because there’s so many people that are hurting so many people that have lost and definitely we need to cheer them up. We want to make sure that they’re happy during this season as much as they can be,” said Beatty.

Not only did members of the community have the chance to pick up free supplies; people also had the chance to learn about Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine SAD is a type of depression that happens during certain seasons of the year.

Dionne DeBerry is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. For the volunteers, DeBerry gave a presentation at the event to educate others on seasonal depression. She says people may not even know they have depression.

DeBerry says the holidays can be stressful for those going through a difficult time.

“ So when the days are shorter, we’re not getting as much sunlight, the weather is cold. Some people are really impacted by those changes. And it causes kind of a mild form of depression,” said DeBerry.

Volunteers had the chance to gain a better understanding of struggles people may face during the holiday season.

“We’re just going to talk today about some ways to combat that and just kind of work through it. Just to have a healthier body and mind just to get through these tough times which a lot of people have a tough time during the seasons, being holiday seasons and missing loved ones as well,” said DeBerry.

Donations that were given out to those in need were collected from members of the church and local organizations. People involved say they hope to have another event within the next few months.

“Often there are resources available to people and they just really don’t know about it. So when you have things like this and a community, people who live in that community are more likely to take advantage of those things and learn and grow and just kind of get what the community has to offer. There are a lot of resources out there,” said DeBerry.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.