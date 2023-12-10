Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School football team lost to Weddington in the NCHSAA 4A state championship game Saturday, 56 to 21.

Hoggard secured an early 7-0 lead but failed to score on offense until the second half. The team was in pursuit of its second state championship and first since 2007.

The Vikings finish the season with a 14-2 record, having won the Mideastern Conference championship and the 4A East Regional championship.

“You hate to see it end this way,” said Head Coach Craig Underwood. “But I can say I’m going to look back on this season for a long time as one that was just a great thrill ride.”

The team received a runner-up trophy. Senior Hudson Wilharm earned an award for his performance on offense, while Junior Kamar Fulton earned tournament honors for his performance on defense.

