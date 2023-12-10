Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a shot of chill to follow an unsettled Sunday

Your First Alert Weather Team continues its First Alert Action Day program for Sunday, December 10.
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 9, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Showers, stray severe storms, 35+ mph wind gusts, and rough seas will remain in-play until a cold front passes around midnight Sunday night. Please keep holiday decorations deflated and well-pinned, budget extra travel time, and maintain a solid level of weather awareness with your WECT Weather App.

Amid the tumultuous frontal zone, temperatures will bounce around the balmy 60s and 70s Sunday. Following the front, skies will clear and settle, but readings will crash. Have a jacket ready to go for chilly 40s first thing Monday, brisk 50s for Monday afternoon highs, and numbers around the freezing mark by daybreak Tuesday.

More details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

