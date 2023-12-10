First Alert Forecast: a shot of chill to follow an unsettled Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Showers, stray severe storms, 35+ mph wind gusts, and rough seas will remain in-play until a cold front passes around midnight Sunday night. Please keep holiday decorations deflated and well-pinned, budget extra travel time, and maintain a solid level of weather awareness with your WECT Weather App.

Amid the tumultuous frontal zone, temperatures will bounce around the balmy 60s and 70s Sunday. Following the front, skies will clear and settle, but readings will crash. Have a jacket ready to go for chilly 40s first thing Monday, brisk 50s for Monday afternoon highs, and numbers around the freezing mark by daybreak Tuesday.

