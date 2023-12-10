Senior Connect
Driver crashes into two vehicles trying to flee deputies, killing 85-year-old, officials say

Troopers said the driver was also injured in the crash
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man is dead after the driver of another vehicle crashed while trying to flee police on Saturday morning.

Troopers said the incident occurred at around 12:53 a.m. at the intersection of US 25 Bypass and West Laurel Avenue.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for an improper turn on US 25 Bypass about 1.5 miles from where the crash happened.

According to officials, the driver of a Dodge Ram pick up truck and Jeep were traveling west on US 25, while the driver of a Lincoln was traveling south on Laurel Avenue. The driver of the Dodge was trying to flee from police when they crashed into the Jeep and Lincoln.

Officials said the Lincoln entered the intersection where it was hit on the driver’s side by Dodge.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, but the drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The 85-year-old driver of the Lincoln later died. The coroner identified the victim as David R. Rearden.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

