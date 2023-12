WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is in custody following a shooting that killed 30-year-old Coty Allen Gales.

50-year-old James Riley Spivey is accused of shooting Gales at 8:49 p.m. on Friday, December 8.

It happened on Vacation Street in Supply.

Spivey is charged with first degree murder.

