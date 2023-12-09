Lehigh road creates Winter Wonderland of lights to make holiday memories

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For those who live on Lehigh Road, there really is no place like home for the holidays.

Almost every house is decked out in holiday lights and decorations. It all started with one house towards the end of the road five years ago.

“We just started putting lights up and it grew. And it grew and it grew!” homeowner Leanne Stephens said. “This is what Christmas is all about. It’s chaotic. It’s festive. It brings people together.”

Soon, others in the neighborhood started catching on.

“One family always does these large Christmas trees in their yard, and then one was like ‘Let’s do these lovely arches over our sidewalk.’ We’re always adding on, and so each neighbor is adding to that Christmas spirit,” neighbor Rebecca Pritchard said.

Pritchard said she’s inspired to decorate each year because of her five children.

“Everything we do is for them,” Pritchard said.

The Stephens family said with a fake snow machine, large inflatable decorations and a mailbox for letters to Santa, their yard is full of neighborhood kids this time of year.

And despite what you might think, they say it’s not as expensive as it seems.

“After the holidays, when the decorations go on sale, that’s when we’ll purchase stuff and save it for the next year,” Stephens said. “Our light bill doesn’t gone up that much since we switched to LED. Most people think our light bill must be crazy, but it’s really not.”

The neighbors say this time of year can be busy and crowded on the road with visitors coming to check out the lights. Nevertheless, they say they’ll continue the tradition for years to come.

