Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of state Route 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi-truck overturned and the woman who was driving was killed.

“All we can determine is the vehicle left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting, struck an embankment and then overturned,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Michael Mullins said.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post, of Danville, just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway and overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

People worked to gather up the lumber and also helped in other ways.

“So the Amish community actually arrived on scene and offered resources to clean up the debris, and offered baked goods and coffee for first responders,” Mullins said.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway before reopening it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Police identify people killed in Market Street shooting
Woman killed in single-car crash on N.C. 210
Crews responded to the 400 block of Biscayne Drive, near Bay Cove Lane, at approximately 7:30...
Two people taken to hospital following Bayshore house fire
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's...
Texas Supreme Court pauses lower court’s order allowing pregnant woman to have an abortion
Stephens family home decorated for the holidays (2023)
Lehigh road creates Winter Wonderland of lights to make holiday memories
Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with...
11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says