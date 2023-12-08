Woman killed in single-car crash on N.C. 210

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was killed in a single-car collision on N.C. 210 near US 421 near Currie on Thursday.

According to State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Shirley Andrews of Willard was traveling westbound at around 6:45 p.m. when her car ran off the road, hit a ditch to the right, and overturned, killing her.

The crash is currently under investigation. The cause of the wreck is still unknown at this time.

No one else was injured in the crash.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.