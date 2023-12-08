Wilmington police: Two shot on Market Street near MainStay Suites
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a shooting on Market St. near MainStay Suites.
A WPD spokesperson told WECT that two victims have been confirmed. Their current condition has not been confirmed at this time.
No arrests have been confirmed.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
