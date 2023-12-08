Wilmington police: Two shot on Market Street near MainStay Suites

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a shooting on Market St. near MainStay Suites.

A WPD spokesperson told WECT that two victims have been confirmed. Their current condition has not been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

No arrests have been confirmed.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

