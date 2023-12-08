Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police: Two shot on Market Street near MainStay Suites

(MGN ONLINE)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating a shooting on Market St. near MainStay Suites.

A WPD spokesperson told WECT that two victims have been confirmed. Their current condition has not been confirmed at this time.

WECT has a crew en route to the scene.

No arrests have been confirmed.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsies reveal how carbon monoxide killed three marines found dead in car in Pender County
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
The house, as well as a RV and car, are considered total losses.
No injuries reported following Oak Island fire that destroyed home
Novant employees impacted as digital services transferred to ‘external partner’

Latest News

Michael Legage Miller, Jr.
Closing arguments made in Pender County triple murder trial, jury deliberations underway
Woman killed in single-car crash on N.C. 210
N.C. to receive $1.4B in opioid settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walgreens
Columbus County Schools is seeking millions to build a new school on east end of the county
Columbus County Schools seeking $52 million towards new school