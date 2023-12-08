WECT’s coverage of investigation into former Columbus Co. sheriff nominated for Emmy
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s coverage of the investigation into former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has been nominated for an Emmy.
The nomination appears in the “Continuing Coverage” category of the 38th Annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards.
The other nominees in the category are:
- WRAL: “From Vietnam to North Carolina: Vinfast to make historic splash in Chatham County”
- WSMV: “WSMV4 Investigates: Exposing the Ticket Fixers”
- WJZY: “Mystery in Mexico”
- WTVF: “The Covenant School Shooting”
The award ceremony is set to be held on Saturday, Feb. 17.
