WECT’s coverage of investigation into former Columbus Co. sheriff nominated for Emmy

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s coverage of the investigation into former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has been nominated for an Emmy.

The nomination appears in the “Continuing Coverage” category of the 38th Annual Nashville/Midsouth Emmy Awards.

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns for the second time; District Attorney holds news conference on the announcement
Jody Greene is sworn in as Sheriff of Columbus County on December 29, 2022
Columbus Co. Commissioners agree to settle with former deputy in wrongful termination lawsuit
Melvin Campbell, former sergeant for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office
Additional subpoenas issued in investigation involving former Columbus Co. Sheriff
Jody Greene

The other nominees in the category are:

  • WRAL: “From Vietnam to North Carolina: Vinfast to make historic splash in Chatham County”
  • WSMV: “WSMV4 Investigates: Exposing the Ticket Fixers”
  • WJZY: “Mystery in Mexico”
  • WTVF: “The Covenant School Shooting”

The award ceremony is set to be held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

