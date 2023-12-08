UNCW receives over $193,000 from NC Volkswagen settlement for EV chargers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has been awarded $193,219 from the final round of funding in the NC Volkswagen settlement for electric vehicle chargers, per the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

The funds will help the school add six new Level 2 EV charging ports; UNCW is putting $154,718 toward the project as well.

A total of over $739,000 was announced Friday for 50 ports across the state through the NC Volkswagen Settlement Program.

“Other projects will support the charging of state employee and state fleet vehicles, supporting Governor Cooper’s efforts under Executive Order 80 to transition the state motor fleet to zero-emission vehicles. These chargers are estimated to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide by a combined 80 pounds over their lifetimes and prevent more than 450 tons of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere,” the DEQ announcement states.

The DEQ Division of Air Quality has received over $92 million from the national settlement with Volkswagen to distribute for electric vehicle infrastructure. The first two phases of the awards in NC included, per the DEQ:

“84 all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and 350 lower emission vehicles, including school buses, transit buses and heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

“166 DC Fast charging ports at 86 sites.

“901 Level 2 charging ports at 224 sites.”

