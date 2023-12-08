Senior Connect
Two people taken to hospital following Bayshore house fire

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two elderly people were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation following a house fire in Bayshore, authorities told WECT crew at the scene.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Biscayne Drive, near Bay Cove Lane, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

NHC Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold said in an announcement that heavy fire and smoke was showing, and that a “fire attack was started both exterior and interior.” The fire was in the first floor and attic; crews brought water from the upper Bayshore area to fight the fire, according to Griswold.

Griswold says the fire was called under control within an hour, but that more work needed to be done, resulting in crews finally clearing the scene at 11:15 a.m.

One of the people was transported for inhaling smoke into the airway and because of singed hair, and the other was transported as a precautionary purpose. The Red Cross and family members are working with the family to make sure they have housing.

The New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

