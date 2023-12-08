BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes were shut down due to a crash on the U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, per the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

Three lanes shut down on U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville due to wreck (submitted by Amanda Richardson) (WECT)

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

