Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Three lanes shut down on U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville due to wreck

Three lanes shut down on U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville due to wreck (submitted by Amanda...
Three lanes shut down on U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville due to wreck (submitted by Amanda Richardson)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes were shut down due to a crash on the U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, per the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

Three lanes shut down on U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville due to wreck (submitted by Amanda...
Three lanes shut down on U.S. 17 East bridge near Belville due to wreck (submitted by Amanda Richardson)(WECT)

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Police identify people killed in Market Street shooting
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Woman killed in single-car crash on N.C. 210

Latest News

Lane of US 17 S reopens near Winnabow following crash
Crews respond to two-car collision on Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd.
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
Crews responded to the accident near the school just before 8 a.m. on Monday.
Two people injured, one airlifted following crash near East Bladen High School