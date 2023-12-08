Pet of the Week: Hawaii from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hawaii, an approximately two- to three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to her handlers, Hawaii is a very sweet dog who loves sitting on laps and being pet.

Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, spayed and microchipped, she would do best in a home that has a six-foot, wood fence, as she can jump very high and climb chain link, and no cats.

Hawaii is good with other dogs and loves to be around people, although she can get nervous when meeting someone new. Her handlers believe she would do best in a home with no small children.

“This sweetheart deserves to know a loving home to live out her best life!” FBAR says.

Those interested in adopting her can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

Hawaii, along with other dogs looking for forever homes, will be at Bowstring Burgers and Brewyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“Come see us and many awesome vendors at Bowstring Burgers and Brewery. We’ll be there with several pups (pups will be leaving at 2pm likely). Look forward to seeing you!!!” a FBAR announcement states.

Bowstring is located at 1002 Princess Street in Wilmington.

