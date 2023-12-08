Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC State's Wilson earns Butkus Award as Nation's top linebacker

First Wolfpack player to win the award
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C (NC State Athletics) - NC State linebacker Payton Wilson is the winner of the 2023 Butkus Award, which recognizes the top defensive linebacker in college football. Wilson, who was chosen over four other finalists, was surprised by Matt Butkus, Dick’s son, tonight in front of a sold-out crowd at a NC State’s men’s basketball game in Reynolds Coliseum.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson led the league and ranked fifth in the FBS in tackles (11.5/game) and was also the league leader in tackles for loss with 17.5 – the no. 6 mark in the nation. He also notched six sacks, broke up 10 passes, caused a fumble, recovered two more, and pulled down three interceptions, returning one for a score.

The  6′4, 242-pound graduate student from Hillsborough led the Pack in tackles in 10 games this season and was a five-time ACC Linebacker of the Week. He was named the Butkus Linebacker of the Month for September and is also a finalist for the Bednarik Award.

Wilson is the first NC State player ever to win the Butkus Award.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
POLICE: Former ECU professor suspected in UNLV shooting had hit list

Latest News

Hawaii is a very sweet dog who loves sitting on laps and being pet.
Pet of the Week: Hawaii from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
“Crews arrived to find the rear of the house on fire and made quick work to extinguish it!”
Crews respond to house fire near Sunset Harbor
Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Wilmington police: Two men killed in shooting on Market Street
First responders in Beaufort weren’t called to rescue a cat from a tree this week, but they...
Firefighters rescue stuck deer in Beaufort Co.
Navassa superfund project update
Navassa Superfund clean up project to start January 2024