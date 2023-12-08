Senior Connect
Navassa Superfund clean up project to start January 2024

Navassa superfund project update(WECT STAFF)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders met to discuss the progress of the 87-acre site that is contaminated with chemicals in Navassa.

Representatives from the E.P.A., The State, and the Owners of the former Kerr-McGee Chemical site organized the information session.

They told neighbors that crews will start work cleaning the soil in January, to finish by May 2024.

That will include testing as the cleanup progresses. There will be detours set up around the property and crews will also take precautions to ensure nearby areas will not be affected.

“We’re containing and backfilling the excavations as we remove the dirt so that way we’re not leaving it open for anything like rainwater or anything to collect. So there isn’t really a risk of runoff, but we will be putting erosion and sediment control measures in place all around the work area to contain anything that could possibly, you know, runoff”, says Ngozi Ibe, The senior project manager and environmental justice specialist.

Crews also sampled soil in ditches near the superfund site to check whether contaminants moved into other areas.

The project manager said those results should be back within 21 days.

Two Contractors have been chosen to clean up the soil, Carl and Sons Construction Company and SR&R Environmental Inc.

They hosted a hiring Outreach event on October 24th and are still accepting applications for the job.

The land has received one bid so far and Multistate Trust Property is not satisfied with it. It doesn’t meet their minimum requirements.

So, they will revisit the property sale strategy.

