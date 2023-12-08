Senior Connect
Local Walmarts hosting Weller’s Wheels Friday

Weller's Wheels
Weller's Wheels(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?

Friday, Dec. 8, marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels.

WECT’s Frances Weller will be live at the Walmart in Burgaw from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. From there, she will go to the Porters Neck Walmart from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before wrapping up the bike drive at the Walmart in Monkey Junction from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Salvation Army will pick up the bikes from each location and get them tagged and ready for distribution in time to have the bikes under the tree Christmas morning.

For over two decades now, Weller’s Wheels has helped provide hundreds of bikes each year to the Salvation Army for distribution to families in need. WECT puts out the call and the community answers.

More than 500 bikes were donated last year!

You also can buy bikes online by clicking here.

