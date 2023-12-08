Crews respond to house fire near Sunset Harbor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the area of Sunset Harbor on Thursday, Dec. 7, according to the Bolivia Fire Department.

According to the BFD release, crews responded to the Island Drive home to assist the Sunset Harbor & Zion Hill Volunteer Fire Department.

“Crews arrived to find the rear of the house on fire and made quick work to extinguish it!” the BFD states.

A representative with the Sunset Harbor & Zion Hill VFD says that crews arrived just after 9:30 a.m.

“Thankfully there were no injuries but a couple of pets were lost,” the representative states in a release. “Thanks to stations 1,3,7,8,9,13, 37, BCEMS, BC Sheriff Dept and Chaplain along with all of our department members for the great job and assistance. Prayers for this family as they begin their recovery process.”

