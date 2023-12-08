Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses

Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday upheld a gag order on former President Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case but narrowed the restrictions on his speech.

The three-judge panel’s ruling modifies the gag order to allow the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner to make disparaging comments about special counsel Jack Smith.

But the court upheld the ban on public statements about known or reasonably foreseeable witnesses concerning their potential participation in the case.

“By broadly proscribing any statements about or directed to the Special Counsel and the court’s and counsel’s staffs, as well as reasonably foreseeable witnesses or their testimony, the Order sweeps too broadly,” the court said in its opinion. “It captures some constitutionally protected speech that lacks the features or content that would trench upon the court’s proper functioning or ability to administer justice.”

Trump, who has described the gag order as unconstitutional muzzling of his political speech, could appeal the ruling to the full court or to the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed the gag order in October, barring Trump from making public statements targeting Smith and other prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit had lifted the gag order while it considered Trump’s challenge.

Prosecutors have argued the restrictions are necessary to protect the integrity of the case and shield potential witnesses and others involved in the case from harassment and threats inspired by Trump’s incendiary social media posts.

The order has had a whirlwind trajectory through the courts since prosecutors proposed it, citing Trump’s repeated disparagement of the special counsel, the judge overseeing the case and likely witnesses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Wilmington police: Two men killed in shooting on Market Street
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Woman killed in single-car crash on N.C. 210

Latest News

FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters link arms during a union election watch party Dec....
In a reversal, Starbucks proposes restarting union talks and reaching contract agreements in 2024
Lamonte Davis
Teen located after missing person report from Wilmington police
To help you plan your December viewing schedule, Stacker compiled a list of all 33 movies...
The movies leaving Netflix at the end of 2023
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’