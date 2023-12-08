Closing arguments made in Pender County triple murder trial, jury deliberations underway

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The trial of Michael Miller Jr. continued Thursday, as jurors heard closing arguments from both sides and began their deliberations.

Miller is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of murder of an unborn child. He was arrested in connection to the deaths of Miller’s cousin, 22-year-old Destiny Denise Greene, who was seven months pregnant at the time, and her 26-year-old boyfriend, William Lenwood Coley III, in Nov. 2020.

If convicted, Miller would face three life sentences without the possibility of parole.

In court Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Jason Smith gave the state’s closing argument. The state summarized pieces of evidence from the past few weeks of trial and revisited testimonies, saying they pointed to Miller’s guilt.

The state told the jury that at the crime scene, besides the fact that a front door was kicked in, the house was clean. Investigators believe Coley was shot inside a car, and concluded he was killed in the early morning hours. The state argued that the perpetrator would have likely been close with the victims and known his way around the home, hinting that would be Miller. “Somebody was there for a purpose,” the state said. “Somebody knew him [Coley] and was able to lure him out of the house and into the car.”

The state said the defense wants you to believe that William Toby Smith is guilty of the crimes or his friend, Bilal Jenkins, but not Miller. The state reminded the jury that in Coley’s autopsy, they found eight pieces of jewelry on him as well as $17 in his pocket. The state reminded the jury that in court, they were shown evidence that William Toby Smith, along with his girlfriend, was desperate for money. The state argued that if it was William Toby Smith who committed the crime, he would not have left those valuables on the victim.

William Toby Smith, who testified in the case, is facing charges of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of murder of an unborn child, and accessory after the fact of murder. He was arrested in October 2021 about the case.

In closing, the state showed the jury the murder weapon, a glock, saying the gun matched a shell casing found at the crime scene. The state continued by saying they found the weapon in Wilmington underneath a traffic cone, six months after the murder. Detectives found the glock after receiving a tip about its whereabouts. A witness had said that Miller sold him that gun. The defense’s argument, however, was that in those six months, the weapon could have easily been traded.

The state reminded the jury that they heard a rap song in court on Wednesday of Miller rapping words including “glock” and “choppa”. The defense made their case that just because someone sings about violence, it doesn’t prove any admission of guilt. Whereas, the state told the jury it was up to them to decide whether they believed the rap song was a nod to Miller’s guilt, or as the defense argued, a form of artistic expression.

Defense attorney Jordan Willetts began her closing argument by asking the jury a rhetorical question: ‘Why do people lie?’, to which she replied, that people lie for all sorts of reasons, such as to get out of trouble or because they can get away with it.

Willetts told the jury that the state of North Carolina would like them to believe that someone wouldn’t lie about something as serious as a murder, but in her closing argument, she told the jury that William Toby Smith had ‘ample reason to lie.’ Willetts said William Toby Smith testified that he is expecting a deal of 5-7 years in exchange for his testimony, which she said is “quite the arrangement for someone facing three life sentences.” Meanwhile, the prosecution said William Toby Smith “wants a deal, but he doesn’t have one.”

Willetts, who had previously called William Toby Smith a key witness for the state, called his testimony inconsistent and said he was not a credible witness. She reminded the jury that they heard in court that Smith had lied about things as trivial as owning sneakers, to lying to medical providers so they would supply him with drugs. Willetts called the rest of the state’s witnesses unreliable.

Willetts called the state’s investigation “sloppy”, “one-sided” and “unfair.” She reasoned that the detectives continually gave unnecessary information to the victims’ families and the witnesses, and that detectives ignored proper interview techniques.

The defense said in closing that there was “not a single shred of physical evidence tying Michael to the crime.” Willetts said the state had a total of 237 pieces of evidence. “And you know what it showed?” Willets said to the jury. “Nothing.”

Part of the defense’s reasoning for pointing the crime to Jenkins was because he was found photographed and posing with weapons. In the state’s closing argument, they asked the jury “Are you going to say he’s [Jenkins] the killer based on photographs?”

The defense reminded the jury that the standard of proof in this case is beyond a reasonable doubt. “Think of all the unanswered questions,” the defense told the jury.

The judge instructed the jury that they could either find Miller guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of second-degree murder, or not guilty.

Court, and jury deliberations, will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

