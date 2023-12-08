CFPUA to take part in proposed PFAS settlement; 3M to potentially pay $10.3 billion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board voted on Dec. 6 to take part in 3M’s proposed settlement with U.S. public water systems over PFAS contamination.

3M in the settlement terms would agree to contribute a present value of up to $10.3 billion payable over 13 years, but 3M says the agreement is not an admission of liability.

The proposed settlement is pending in multi-district litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina; all active public water systems in the U.S. affected by PFAS as of June 22 are considered class members unless they opt out by Dec. 12, per CFPUA.

“Federal District Judge Richard M. Gergel is to consider final approval of the 3M settlement in a Final Fairness Hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. February 2, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina,” a CFPUA announcement states.

The settlement won’t affect CFPUA’s 2017 lawsuit against Chemours and DuPont in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or its 2023 lawsuit filed in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

