Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

Brandon Vandeklok
Brandon Vandeklok(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Brandon Vandeklok.

He is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

He was last seen at Longbay Court at around 5 a.m. on Friday wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or 911.

