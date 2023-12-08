Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Brandon Vandeklok.
He is five feet and ten inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
He was last seen at Longbay Court at around 5 a.m. on Friday wearing jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or 911.
