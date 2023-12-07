Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police looking for missing teenager

Lamonte Davis
Lamonte Davis(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 14-year-old Lamonte Davis.

According to the WPD, Davis was last seen in the 1200 block of Kornegay Avenue, near E Stewart Circle and Spaulding Drive. He was last seen traveling on foot and wearing a black puffy jacket with a tan hoodie underneath, black jeans, grey shoes while carrying a black or dark in color backpack.

Police describe Davis as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 125 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsies reveal how carbon monoxide killed three marines found dead in car in Pender County
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
The house, as well as a RV and car, are considered total losses.
No injuries reported following Oak Island fire that destroyed home
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
Novant employees impacted as digital services transferred to ‘external partner’

Latest News

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people and injuring another...
Sources identify UNLV shooter as former ECU professor
UNLV shooting graphic
AP: Suspected UNLV shooter previously worked at ECU
The Town of Pittsboro, North Carolina
Disney announces Asteria, new residential community in Chatham County
NC State honors Thompson
NC State honors basketball great Thompson with statue