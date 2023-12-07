Wilmington police looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 14-year-old Lamonte Davis.

According to the WPD, Davis was last seen in the 1200 block of Kornegay Avenue, near E Stewart Circle and Spaulding Drive. He was last seen traveling on foot and wearing a black puffy jacket with a tan hoodie underneath, black jeans, grey shoes while carrying a black or dark in color backpack.

Police describe Davis as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 125 pounds and having brown eyes with black hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3600.

