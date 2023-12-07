Williston Alumni Chorale Ensemble to perform Christmas concert Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Williston Alumni Community Choir Christmas concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 10.

The concert will be at 4 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4925 New Centre Dr. in Wilmington.

Marva Robinson and Wilma Daniels from the choir visited the WECT studio on Thursday to talk about the special presentation. You can watch the full interview at the top of this story.

