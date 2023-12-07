Three more victims of former teacher Michael Kelly file lawsuit against NHC Board of Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another lawsuit has been filed against the New Hanover County Board of Education in connection to the sexual abuse committed by former teacher Michael Kelly.

Michael Earl Kelly, 50, entered guilty pleas to 59 charges in June 2019, including sexual exploitation of a minor, indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child. Kelly was sentenced to 17.6 - 31.25 years in prison for the crimes.

Rhine Law Firm is representing the victims in the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Dec. 7. The firm says the three “John Does” were not represented in the lawsuit that concluded in a $5.75 million settlement earlier this year.

The announcement says that the three victims were all former students at Isaac Bear after 2010 when a principal interviewed several parents and many former students about Kelly’s conduct. The firm says that if the principal did what she should have, Kelly would have been fired and reported to law enforcement and would have never met the former students filing the lawsuit.

“As we told the Board’s attorneys, there are additional victims of Mike Kelly who are still out there and within their statute of limitation,” said Mary Charles Amerson, an attorney with the Lea/Schultz Law Firm, P.C., in the announcement “The heinous acts of this man knew no bounds and the continued failures of this district allow this to occur,” adds Martin Ramey of Rhine Law Firm, P.C.”

The firm doesn’t expect a trial date for some time and says that while the board had not been served yet, their general counsel has a copy of the lawsuit filed on Thursday.

“One of the more striking features of this lawsuit was Kelly’s affinity for pornography and his constant pressure to expose these students to pornography and other illicit material, which can have serious adverse impacts on an adolescent’s development and even the physical structure and function of their brain,” said Ramey. “He stole their innocence and exploited their vulnerabilities for his own prurient interest and gratification.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.