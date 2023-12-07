‘Surge at the shelters’: homeless shelters hit capacity as cold weather approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the temperatures drop to near freezing, shelters across Wilmington are filling up quickly as men, women, and children try to keep warm.

However, shelters across town have hit capacity, leaving many out in the cold.

“Unfortunately, with the population and the lack of resources, some folks are left in the cold,” Merry Whyte, family services coordinator for Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear, said.

The reason is that it’s simply too cold outside for people who normally would sleep in their cars or on the street, causing a surge at the shelters.

Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear can hold 50 people a night and they keep a waitlist to call families if a spot opens up, something that doesn’t always happen.

“The hardest part of the job is telling a mom, dad, anyone with children that you may have to sleep in your car tonight or it may be on the streets tonight because we don’t have a spot for you,” Whyte said.

They’re not alone. The Good Shepherd Center, located just five minutes away, is getting creative to fit as many people as they can indoors.

“We’re doing our best to get as full as we possibly can including adding some cots around the building just to have some available beds just because of this cold weather,” Kyle Abrams, director of homeless services for the Good Shepherd Center, said.

At the Healing Place of New Hanover County, an addiction treatment center and shelter, the beds are full by 3 o’clock.

“We’re turning away 20 to 30 men a night and 10 to 15 women when the weather is like this,” Meagan Weber-Youssefi, development director at the Healing Place of New Hanover County, said.

Now, they’re trying to help as best they can with limited resources.

“We provide blankets and hot hands and jackets and whatnot that we can give people to help keep them from suffering in the cold,” Abrams said.

