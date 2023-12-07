Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One injured in shooting at North 6th St and Swann Street

(KTTC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shooting at North 6th St and Swann St just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to a press release from WPD, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into a “double murder” is underway in Bladen County, according to a release...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter killed in early morning shooting near Dublin
A man was shot while attempting to give a person a ride near Whiteville on Monday, Dec. 4,...
Officials: Man shot in the face while attempting to give person a ride near Whiteville
New laws that went into effect Dec. 1 will change North Ccarolina's concealed carry laws and...
Two new North Carolina laws change fentanyl fines, concealed carry rules
Crews respond to log truck crash in Brunswick Co.
Crews responded to a three-vehicle wreck in Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the intersection...
Crews respond to three-vehicle wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Shelters across town are at capacity.
‘Surge at the shelters’: homeless shelters hit capacity as cold weather approaches
New Hanover County Board of Education
NHCS board member: Politics at play in decision to dissolve Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee
Edward Earl Waddell
Wilmington police searching for missing man
Novant employees impacted as digital services transferred to ‘external partner’