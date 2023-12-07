One injured in shooting at North 6th St and Swann Street
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shooting at North 6th St and Swann St just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
According to a press release from WPD, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.