One injured in shooting at North 6th St and Swann Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a shooting at North 6th St and Swann St just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to a press release from WPD, officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

