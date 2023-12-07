Novant Health NHRMC interim president steps down to become UNC Health president, COO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The interim president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center has stepped down to take another position.

A Novant spokesperson confirmed to WECT on Thursday that Jeff Lindsay accepted the position of president and chief operating officer with UNC Health.

“In the interim, we have a strong senior team in place in the Coastal region that is handling day-to-day operational needs with the support of systemwide leaders,” the spokesperson said.

Lindsay was named the interim president in June when it was announced that Shelbourn Stevens was no longer president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Before that appointment, Lindsay was Novant Health’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, having served with Novant Health since 1996.

