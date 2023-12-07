Senior Connect
NC State honors basketball great Thompson with statue

“I think they did a great job.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - NC State men’s basketball won their heritage game over Maryland-Eastern Shore 93-61. They played at Reynolds Coliseum like the old days. A chance to pay tribute to the old days as well.

They honored their legendary basketball player David Thompson earlier in the day with a statue of his likeness at Reynolds. Thompson played for the Wolfpack from 1972-1975 and is one of just five college basketball players ever to win AP National Player of the Year twice.

“It turned out real good. Except they could have had Walton up under me. Ally ooping over him but you get the gist of the picture,” said Thompson, “I think they did a great job. I think what is really good is showing the 44 inch vertical. Levitating in the air. That’s what I did back in the day and that was our signature play.”

