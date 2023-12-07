NC Attorney General sues NCAA over transfer rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein on Thursday filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association over its transfer rules.

Stein claims the rule illegally restricts college athletes from switching schools and playing sports, requiring athletes who transfer to Division I schools to wait a year before competing unless an exception is made by the NCAA. A letter by Stein critiqued the rule after it stopped UNC football player Devontez Walker and Wake Forest University Basketball player Efton Reid from playing.

“College sports are changing rapidly, but one thing remains the same: protecting student-athletes has to be the top priority. This rule has been applied inconsistently and hampers college athletes from freely making decisions about where they go to school. The NCAA has long claimed that the transfer rule is necessary to give students time to acclimate, but that justification doesn’t make sense for student-athletes who are in good academic standing. Coaches come and go as is best for their careers and families – students should enjoy that same freedom,” Stein said in a news release.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia along with the attorney generals of Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee and New York.

