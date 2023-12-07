Senior Connect
Man stops for doughnuts, wins $300K on scratch-off

The South Carolina Education Lottery said a doughnut run ended with a big surprise for one Upstate man.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a doughnut run ended with a big surprise for one Upstate man.

The Gaffney resident stopped at Sunny’s Quick Stop on South Grenard Street to buy a drink, a doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to Sunny’s to check the ticket.

The store confirmed the big win. The couple got ready and drove to Columbia to cash the ticket and plan to use the money to buy a new house.

Sunny’s Quick Stop received a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

