Man pleads guilty to setting several fires in Bladen and Columbus counties

KELLY, N.C. (WECT) - Roy Anthony Potter, a 61-year-old resident of Kelly, has pleaded guilty to eight felony counts in connection to fires in Bladen and Columbus counties that were set in 2021.

Per an N.C. Forest Service announcement from Thursday, he pleaded guilty to eight felony counts of intentionally setting fire to grass, brushlands and woodlands with intent to damage the property of another.

He was ordered to pay nearly $9,300 in restitution to the Kelly Volunteer Fire Department and another $461 in restitution to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue.

He was given five consecutive suspended sentences along with 36 months of supervised probation for his role in the Bladen County fire along with three consecutive suspended sentences with 36 months of supervised probation for his role in the Columbus County fires. The eight suspended sentences each carry a minimum of 17 months in jail, adding up to at least 11 years.

“Between May 17, 2021, and Aug. 9, 2021, the N.C. Forest Service Law Enforcement Branch investigated 25 wildfires in Bladen and Columbus counties that occurred in the Kelly and Riegelwood communities. The cause of the fires was determined to be the result of incendiary devices being thrown from a vehicle window while driving along roadways. Following a three-month investigation, N.C. Forest Service law enforcement officers identified Potter as the primary suspect,” the announcement states.

The Forest Service says that Bladen County deputies arrested Potter after a traffic stop and found him with a gun that he’s not legally allowed to own due to a felony conviction. Officials took his vehicle and searched it, discovering several containers and incendiary devices, according to the news release.

“Potter was arrested by N.C. Forest Service law enforcement officers and charged with 18 felony counts in Bladen County and another six felony counts in Columbus County. On Oct. 30, 2023, Potter pleaded guilty to the charges in Bladen County. On Nov. 13, 2023, two weeks later, he pleaded guilty to the charges in Columbus County,” the announcement continues.

