Juul to pay additional $7.8M to North Carolina in vaping agreement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is set to receive an additional $7.8M from Juul in addition to the $40M that Juul already owes to the state, an announcement from Attorney General Josh Stein states.

“[Stein’s] agreement required the company to make far-reaching changes to the way it conducts business, including not marketing to people under 21, not using social media advertising, and verifying the ages of people who buy its products,” the release states. “The money from the settlement is being used by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to prevent e-cigarette addiction, help those who are addicted quit, and fund important e-cigarette research.”

The vaping epidemic is far from over, and these additional funds will help us keep more kids healthy. Vaping is dangerous to kids’ health, and we must continue to do everything in our power to keep them nicotine free.

“As part of Attorney General Stein’s agreement, Juul is also required to make public a large number of documents it produced in the lawsuit. The first batch of documents from that document depository will be available through a partnership between the University of North Carolina and the University of California, San Francisco in early 2024. These documents will shed light on Juul’s marketing and research and will help prevent other companies from using the same playbook,” the release adds.

