Hoggard High School football team seeks first state championship since 2007

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hoggard High School football team will face Weddington in the NCHSAA 4A football state championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The Vikings are 14-1 and won the east regional championship with a win over Cardinal Gibbons last Friday. Weddington is 13-2 and won the west region with a victory over Independence.

Hoggard Head Coach Craig Underwood says the state title has been the goal since day one.

“You always talk about it, but actually getting here and getting the opportunity to play a team like Weddington for a state title, I‘m excited for our guys. I’m excited for the school, and just everybody,” Underwood said.

Hoggard has a chance to win its first state title since 2007. Underwood says this year’s players are what set his team apart from former Viking squads.

“I’ve been really proud of this group just all season,” Underwood said. “We’ve challenged them to be a player-led team, they’ve taken on that challenge. They’re the first group on Friday game days that I’ve given a lot more leniency- a little more free time in the schedule than I usually allow, but it’s because they can handle it.”

Senior Wide Receiver Naz Session has been a standout player for Hoggard this year, but his personal success comes second to his team’s mission.

“It’s going to take all of us being one team, competing,” said Session. “Focusing on the little things and getting the little things done and execution.”

Senior Quarterback Hudson Wilharm knows this is his last shot to win it all.

“This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity, pretty much,” said Wilharm. “At least for me as a senior. But it’s just so special with this group of guys, especially because you’ve been through so much like COVID and the season we had last year.”

Click here to purchase tickets for the NCHSAA 4A state championship game. You can also watch the game on the NFHS Network website.

