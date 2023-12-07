HEARTWARMING: In lieu of a birthday present, 13-year-old buys bike for child for Christmas through Weller’s Wheels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lennox Brown’s family isn’t rich. In fact, his grandmother says there are times they struggle like many families. But there’s very little he wants that he doesn’t get. So when the 13-year-old’s grandmother asked him what he wanted for his birthday this year, she was surprised.

“I want to buy a bike for a kid for my birthday,” Lennox said.

The birthday wish wasn’t a first. Three years ago, Lennox, at just 10 years old, made the same request. His grandmother said he was watching the news with her one day and saw something on television about a bike drive.

“It came across the caption about Weller’s Wheels and he just said ‘I think that’s what I want to do for my birthday. I know all kids aren’t as lucky as I am so for my birthday, I want to donate a bike to another child,’” Kimberly Lane recalled.

That year, Lane brought Lennox out to the Walmart store in Monkey Junction where WECT’s Frances Weller was collecting bikes for Weller’s Wheels. The two posed for a picture after a shy but very courteous child explained why he was there.

Last week, Weller posted the photo on Facebook and before the day was over, the grandmother reached out to WECT to say Lennox, ironically, was going to buy a bike again this year for his birthday present. His birthday is Friday, December 8.

A WECT camera was rolling when Lennox picked out a bike.

“I may get a bike for an older kid—maybe my age—11, 12,” Lennox said.

It didn’t take long for Lennox to pick out a bike—a 26″ Mountain Bike, black with green trim. He smiled as he went to the register to pay for the bike which cost about $150. His grandmother was already prepared that this bike would cost a little more than the one they bought three years ago.

“He said but this time I’ll do a bike for a child my size because everybody tends to buy the little ones and older kids like me--we need bikes, too,” she said.

Lennox has already envisioned a child waking up Christmas morning to a brand-new bike.

“He’s the first one to wake up because I’m always the first one to wake up and then he walks over to the tree and then sees this big present,” Lennox imagines. “It looks thin but it’s long. And he has to wait for his parents to get up. And on the stool, there’s a cookie--there are some cookies on the table and they’re all gone.”

That’s because Santa was there the night before delivering a bike for a child purchased by another kid--Lennox. He says the thought of a child waking up to a bike he bought for them as his birthday present is all the gift he needs.

“I’m going to get some small presents but this is the one I’m giving,” Lennox said. “It feels good to give because Christmas is all about giving.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.