Founders Park in Leland undergoing renovations

Founders Park in Leland will undergo renovations starting Dec. 11.
Founders Park in Leland will undergo renovations starting Dec. 11.(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Founders Park will close to the public on Monday, Dec. 11, as park renovations get under way, according to Town of Leland officials.

“The contractor for the project will begin installing construction fencing around the park on Monday,” a news release states. “The walking trails, open space, and parking lot will not be accessible to the public for the duration of the project.

“The project will include adding amenities such as an amphitheater, splash pad, veterans memorial, updated playground, walking trails, picnic shelters, and restrooms.”

The renovations are expected to take about a year to complete.

Details on the project can be found here.

