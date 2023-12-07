First responders discuss impacts of Military Cutoff Road Extension

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Military Cutoff Road Extension connecting Market Street to I-140 has been open since late September. First responders in both Pender and New Hanover Counties say the road has been a game changer for critical care response teams.

Pender EMS and Fire Division Chief Randy Brinckman says the new road has helped first responders save about 10 minutes on trips from Pender County to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“It cut down our timing, especially with critical patients,” said Brinckman. They get to the hospital a lot quicker than what they would have before.”

Brinckman says every second counts when taking patients to NHRMC, so 10 minutes can make a crucial difference. He says not having to drive directly through Market Street is significant.

“It has helped us out greatly with just getting the patient to the hospital faster and safer,” he said. “You know, we have a lot of issues with Market Street. Our trucks are big, they’re very large. So, you know ,we get there safely and in a timely manner.”

The recently-opened road will eventually join the future Hampstead Bypass, with construction estimated to be complete by 2030. Brinckman says the department will also have to make changes to address growth across the county.

“What we’re doing is we’re putting the paramedics on a quick response vehicle instead of on an ambulance, and that is opening us up to more vehicles and better to serve the community faster,” Brinckman said.

The QRV program is expected to start in the coming days, according to Brinckman

New Hanover County Fire Rescue officials also say the new road has changed how the department serves neighborhoods in that area.

