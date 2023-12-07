First Alert Forecast: sharp cold frontal passage likely Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with mainly dry skies and milder weather for Friday - with temperatures reaching the 60s - and Saturday - with 70+ temperatures probable. After that, a sharp and dynamic cold front is likely to slam into this balmy air, so your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for Sunday, December 10.

Timing & Impacts: Expect scattered to numerous showers Sunday into Sunday night. Rain could fall heavily at times and slow travel. A rogue severe storm could enter the mix. In any case, southerly winds will gust over 35 mph, potentially knocking around loose yard items and generating rough offshore waves. Much chillier temperatures near 40 will succeed the front early Monday.

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on all platforms, including your free WECT Weather App, so please stay with us. Budget a little extra road travel time Sunday and, given the rough marine conditions, plan to stay in port. Around the house, keep holiday decorations deflated and pinned and make sure storm drains are free of old leaves.

More details in your seven-day forecast:

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program:

